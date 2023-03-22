Delhi police register 100 FIRs and make arrests after anti-Modi posters appear throughout the capital

The Delhi police registered 100 FIRs and arrested at least six people on Wednesday after thousands of anti-Modi posters were seen throughout the national capital.

Posters with the message "Modi hatao, Desh bachao" were seen on walls and polls at several locations in Delhi.

At least 2,000 posters were removed, and another 2,000 were seized from a van at IP Estate that was allegedly coming from the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters.

The AAP responded to the FIRs and arrests by slamming the BJP-led central government for the crackdown on the posters.

मोदी सरकार की तानाशाही चरम पर है‼️



इस Poster में ऐसा क्या आपत्तिजनक है जो इसे लगाने पर मोदी जी ने 100 F.I.R. कर दी?



PM Modi, आपको शायद पता नहीं पर भारत एक लोकतांत्रिक देश है।



एक पोस्टर से इतना डर! क्यों? pic.twitter.com/RLseE9Djfq — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 22, 2023

"Modi government's dictatorship is at its peak. What is so objectionable in this poster that Modi ji has filed 100 FIRs?

"PM Modi, you probably do not know but India is a democratic country. So scared of one poster! Why?" the AAP tweeted.