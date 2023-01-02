Delhi Police shielding Kanjhawala accused: AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday alleged that Delhi Police is shielding Kanjhawala case accused Manoj Mittal, who is a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Bhardwaj also alleged that there is a possibility of rape of the victim, contrary to the claims of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harendra Singh who said that incident was a "fatal accident".

While addressing the mediapersons, Bhardwaj said, "After the arrest of the accused, the DCP is speaking the language of the accused and is trying to defend the accused. Why haven't the DCP and SHO been dismissed yet? The DCP is trying to intimidate journalists."

Slamming DCP Harendra Singh, Bhardwaj said, "Police registered a case of 304 A (Death due to negligence), a weak section in which bail is available at the police station itself."

"DCP Harendra Singh says whether he (Mittal) has consumed alcohol or not, will be decided medically, but the girl is not raped, let us confirm this...." Bhardwaj quoted and mocked the DCP as saying.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj also demanded the central government to dismiss Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

He further demanded the dismissal of the Station House Officer (SHO) including the Deputy Commissioner of Police in view of the police force's failure.

Bhardwaj stated that there should have been police barricading at various places to celebrate the new year, but there was no police presence.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj has alleged the possibility of rape with the deceased girl.

Earlier, an eyewitness of the Kanjhawala incident narrated the horrific ordeal.

Deepak Dahiya runs a confectionery shop on Kanjhawala Road in Ladpur village. He said that the accused kept dragging the girl's body which got entangled under their vehicle for 18 to 20 kilometres and lasted for about one and a half hours.

"It was 3:20 am...I was standing outside the shop when I heard a loud noise from a vehicle about 100 meters away. Earlier I thought it was a tire burst. As soon as the car moved, I saw a body being dragged. I informed the police immediately," Dahiya had told ANI.

After some time, he said around 3:30 am, the car took a u-turn and the dead body of the woman was still stuck under the vehicle. Dahiya said the accused drove repeatedly on the road of about 4-5 kilometres by taking u-turns.

"I tried to stop them many times but they did not stop the vehicle. For about one and a half hours they carried the girl's body for about 20 km,' he had said.

Dahiya said he also chased the car with his bike and was in contact with the police.After about one and a half hours, the body fell from the car near Jyoti village on Kanjhawala Road, after which the accused fled, he had added.

"It could not be just an accident," Dahiya further stressed.

A 20-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a car and then dragged for a few kilometres on the road, being entangled in the wheels, the police informed on Sunday.

The police said that the condition of the girl after the incident was so bad, that after being dragged on, her clothes and even the back side of her body got ripped off.

The body of the girl was sent to the SGM hospital, Mangolpuri, where she was declared brought dead. The body was then kept at the mortuary of the hospital.

Meanwhile, the suspected car was also tracked down and the five occupants were apprehended from their houses.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor