Delhi Police Special Cell averts conspiracy of murder; 4 members of the Rajesh Bawana gang arrested

Delhi Police Special Cell averted a murder conspiracy to kill rival gang members and apprehended four members of Rajesh Bawana Gang from roadside near bus terminal Azadpur, Delhi, police said.

According to the police, four accused Abhishek alias Shekhu (Age 21 years), Himanshu (Age 20 years,) Nitin Age (20 years), and Abhilash alias Pota (Age 22 years) were arrested on Tuesday at Azadpur Bus terminal when they came there in a Maruti Ignis car and one stolen motorcycle.

The accused have hatched a conspiracy to kill rival gang members Rohit and Monti Sehrawat to take revenge for the killing of their gang members Abhishek and Chirag both residents of Bawana by the duo.

Delhi Police received a special input on Tuesday that four members of the Rajesh Bawana gang are planning to murder a member of their rival Neeraj Bawana gang and to execute the killing they would be armed and assemble at Azadpur around 10/10:30 P.M, said Police.

According to Police, a raiding party was constituted which immediately swung into action. At about 11 P.M. After laying a trap around the place of information, the team of NDR/Special Cell apprehended all four accused persons.

All accused were found carrying illicit weapons with them. Three .32 pistols and 15 live cartridges and one country-made pistol and 5 live cartridges were recovered from the accused. One motorcycle which was stolen from Sonipat, Haryana was also recovered, police said.

According to police, on interrogation, all of them disclosed that they were to kill one Abid who accused Abhilash alias Pota is having some personal enmity. All the accused also disclosed that for the past some days they are also trying to kill Rohit and Jackie, members of rival gang of Neeraj Bawana who was earlier involved in the murder of their gang members and had come out of jail recently.

This module of desperate albeit young criminals led by Abhishek @ Shekhu has in the recent past, also come in contact with notorious foreign-based gangster Goldy Brar and joined hands with Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi to carry out gang rivalry-based killings.

Accused Abhishek alias Shekhu is a student of B. A. 3rd year through the school of Open Learning. To avenge the killing of his friend Cheenu Brother's Abhishek murders, Abhishek joined Rajesh Bawana's gang. Accused Shekhu was also in touch with Praveen Kumar a notorious criminal and close contact of Goldy Brar. Accused Shekhu also had talks with Goldy Brar on Signal App through Praveen and Goldy Brar assured Shekhu to render financial help if needed.

According to police, Both accused Himanshu, and Nitin are school friends of Accused Abhishek and fell in bad company.

Accused Abhilash alias Pota presently pursuing graduation from IGNOU and has also done a course of Music Director from a Private Institute and is a rapper. He was having personal enmity with a person who is a resident of JJ Colony Wazirpur, Delhi. Around one year back accused Abhilash @ Pota came in contact with other members of Rajesh Bawana gang namely Abhishek alias Shekhu, Himanshu, and Nitin. He roped in all of them to kill that person

Abhilash also agreed to join his above associates for avenging the murder of their friends.

In one incident, five accused looted the house of ex-servicemen. They ransacked his house and robbed 700 gms Gold, 1 Kg Silver, and 15,000 Cash.

In another incident, On 18th September accused Himanshu, and Nitin robbed a shopkeeper at Sankhol, Bhadurgarh of his cash of Rs. 7000 at gunpoint. Both accused were captured in the CCTV footage.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor