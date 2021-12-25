Delhi: Public health inspector arrested for demanding bribe

The Delhi government's Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) has arrested the public health inspector of North MCD for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1,75,000 for providing a health trade licence to run a spa here, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the public health inspector of North MCD has been identified as Harish Kumar.

"On December 24, owner of Fionaaz Thai Spa approached with a complaint of demand of bribe of Rs 1,75,000 by the officer of North MCD for providing Health Trade licence to run the Thai Spa in the national capital," the SK Gautam, special commissioner of police (anti-corruption branch) said.

"Our team caught the public health inspector red-handed while accepting Rs 40,000 as an initial installment for providing a health trade license to the spa," the special commissioner of police said.

"Bribed amount of Rs 40,000 has been recovered from his possession and a case has been filed against him under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act," he added.

The investigation in this connection is in progress.

( With inputs from ANI )

