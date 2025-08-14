Delhi Rains: One Dead, One Injured After a 100-Year-Old Tree Falls in Kalkaji, Watch CCTV Video

A century-old tree came crashing down in Delhi’s Kalkaji area on Thursday during intense rainfall, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to another. The massive tree struck a car and a motorcycle parked beneath it, disrupting traffic flow in the vicinity. Emergency teams rushed to the scene, clearing debris to restore movement. The injured individual was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment. Authorities said the accident highlights the danger posed by aging trees during extreme weather. The incident occurred amid persistent heavy rains that have lashed the national capital since early morning.

VIDEO | Delhi: Tree uprooted in Kalkaji area amid heavy rainfall injuring a bike rider. Civic agencies carry out operation to remove the tree and clear the road.#DelhiRains#DelhiNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/qvCYOSh7Tg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 14, 2025

Second Tree Fall Incident in Delhi on the Same Day

This was the second reported case of a tree collapse in Delhi on Thursday. Earlier, a tree fell in Sector 9 of RK Puram, blocking a main road and causing traffic congestion in the area. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in that case. The city has been experiencing continuous heavy downpours, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an ‘orange’ alert. Officials have warned residents to expect moderate to heavy showers throughout the day. The weather conditions have slowed traffic across multiple areas, with municipal workers and traffic police engaged in clearing affected routes.

IMD Rainfall Data and Widespread Traffic Disruptions

According to IMD figures, rainfall varied across the city—Safdarjung recorded 13.1 mm, Aya Nagar 57.4 mm, Palam 49.4 mm, Lodhi Road 12 mm, Pragati Maidan 9 mm, and Pusa 5 mm. The downpour brought the temperature down to 23.6°C, offering some respite from the recent heat. However, the rains also caused severe waterlogging in Lajpat Nagar, Rohtak Road, Anand Parbat, GTK Depot in Jahangirpuri, Adarsh Nagar, Old GT Road, and other key routes. Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory urging commuters to avoid waterlogged stretches and use alternate routes to prevent long delays and traffic jams.