Delhi Rains: Heavy Downpour Lashes National Capital, Waterlogging Reported (Watch Videos)

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) early on Tuesday, August 20, providing relief from the humid weather.

The continued downpours, however, resulted in waterlogging in some parts of the city. Traffic congestion and rain-related incidents were also reported in the early hours.

Waterlogging in Delhi

VIDEO | Heavy rain lashes Delhi triggering waterlogging in various parts. Visuals from outside New Delhi railway station.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/5BKY3FDrkW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 20, 2024

In visuals shared by the news agency PTI, the road outside the New Delhi railway station was flooded due to heavy rains. Vehicles on the road were also seen submerged in knee-deep water.