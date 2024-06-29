Delhi Rains: Heavy Rain Likely Over Next Two Days, IMD Issues Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Saturday that Delhi is expected to experience heavy rainfall over the next two days. This follows the monsoon's arrival in the city, which brought the heaviest downpour in 88 years. An 'orange' alert for heavy rain has been issued for the next four days.

The IMD reported that Delhi is expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day, with an even heavier spell anticipated on Sunday and Monday. This morning, areas such as Rohini and Burari received rainfall. The weather office has forecast moderate to heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, over the next seven days.

According to the IMD, moderate rain is defined as rainfall amounting to between 7.6 and 35.5 mm in a day, while heavy rain is defined as rainfall between 64.5 and 124.4 mm in a day. On Saturday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 108 at 9 am.

