Delhi Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Unseasonal Rainfall Hits Delhi-NCR; AQI Remains Very Poor

Unseasonal and sudden showers in Delhi and nearby areas shock Delhiites with more winter chill on Friday morning, January 9. The rainfall in the Delhi-NCR area intensifies the ongoing cold wave, prompting the weather department to issue a yellow alert. The air quality index (AQI) remained in a very poor category with a 321 AQI.

People in the National Capital woke up with cloudy skies with rainfall at around 6 am shivers the city which further lowered the temperature. Gurgaon also witnessed unexpected showers with no prior forecast of rainfall by the weather departments.

Delhi: Morning rainfall in Tughlaqabad has caused a drop in temperatures, impacting daily activities. The rain is expected to improve weather conditions and decrease pollution levels in the city pic.twitter.com/dPyU9NEBHR — IANS (@ians_india) January 9, 2026

#WATCH | Visuals from Akshardham in New Delhi. AQI in the area is '388' in the 'Very Poor' category as claimed by CPCB. pic.twitter.com/WnStWJ79Id — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2026

AQI in Delhi

The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 8 am on Friday was reported at around 321. While neighbouring cities such as Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad reported AQI in a similar range.

#WATCH | Delhi | Rain lashes parts of the national capital.



(Visuals from Sarita Vihar) pic.twitter.com/hix2ZKw2Qh — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2026

Also Read | Is First Cyclone of 2026 Forming in Bay of Bengal? Heavy Rains Alert in Tamil Nadu.

Yellow Alert in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the national capital for dense fog, warning of a reduction in temperature and visibility on Friday (January 9) and Saturday (January 10). Winds blowing up to 13 kmph are likely to make daytime colder than usual.

According to the IMD, there will be no significant change in minimum temperature over the next few days, which was expected at around 5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 16 to 17 degrees Celsius.