Delhi Rains Intensify Winter Chill as Rain Lashes Several Parts of National Capital on Budget Day (Watch Videos)

Amid bone-chilling winter, unexpected rain accompanied by thunderstorms lashed the national capital on Budget Day. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Interim Budget today at 11 am. Ahead of the Interim Budget, Delhi saw heavy downpours on Thursday morning, resulting in intensified winter chill.

According to the India Meteorological Department's prediction on Wednesday, the weather in Delhi is likely to remain the same on Thursday. "One patch is moving across Delhi and is currently giving light to moderate rainfall at a few places, accompanied by moderate to intense thunderstorms and lightning and gusty winds," said IMD. The IMD further said that another patch was moving from Rohtak and Jhajjar towards Delhi.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi forecasted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of a few places in Delhi (Mundaka, Punjabi Bagh, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Delhi Cantt, Palam, IGI Airport, Ayanagar, Deramandi), NCR (Gurugram), Jhajjar, Farukhnagar (Haryana).

Meanwhile, parts of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand received light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread snowfall, and this is likely to continue during the next five days under the influence of the western disturbances, as per IMD.