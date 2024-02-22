Delhi records 10.8 degrees as minimum temp, AQI in 'poor' category

New Delhi, Feb 22 The national capital on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 10.8 degrees Celsius, one notch below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological (IMD) Department said.

The IMD predicted that the maximum temperature on Thursday is likely to hover around 25 degrees. The weather department said that there will be "partly cloudy sky" throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the air quality at several AQI stations across the city was in ‘poor’ category on Thursday.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 a.m., PM 2.5 levels were recorded in the 'very poor' category standing at 309 and PM 10 reached 264 or moderate, while the Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) was at 133, also in moderate levels, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM 2.5 levels at 64, which is counted as 'satisfactory' and PM 10 at 152, falling under 'moderate' category. Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM 2.5 levels at 218, and PM 10 was at 274.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor