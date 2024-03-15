Delhi: Refugees from Pakistan and Afghanistan Protest Against Congress Over Over CAA Remarks (Watch Video)

Pakistan and Afghanistan refugees living in various parts of Delhi staged a protest gainst the INDIA alliance and Congress leaders. Breaching barricades with determination, they voiced their vehement opposition to the statements made regarding the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).For many, the CAA represents a pivotal issue, directly impacting their ability to secure citizenship and integrate into Indian society.At a press conference on Wednesday, Kejriwal alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to settle poor people hailing from minority communities in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh in the country through the CAA and create a vote bank for itself.

#WATCH | Refugees from Pakistan and Afghanistan breach barricades during their protest in Delhi against the INDIA alliance and Congress leaders over their statements on the implementation of CAA.



(Visuals from Ashoka Road, near AICC headquarters) pic.twitter.com/XSMqT8reqm — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

He had also alleged that those coming from Pakistan and Bangladesh and settling here will be given jobs and houses and that, in turn, will affect the locals. The Centre implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, on Monday, paving the way for grant of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.Kejriwal in another post on X said, “Today some Pakistanis demonstrated and created ruckus in front of my house. The Delhi Police gave them full support.” “They have so much audacity that having entered our country they are asking for a chief minister elected with a huge mandate of the people of Delhi to apologise, and the BJP is supporting them. The BJP for its hatred against me is standing with Pakistanis and betraying the country…,” Kejriwal alleged. He alleged that after CAA these “Pakistanis” will spread across the country and threaten people and create ruckus. Kejriwal alleged that the BJP wanted to make them its vote bank.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva hit out at Kejriwal, saying that the Delhi chief minister does not have a moral compass to tell how the country should be run because of the “corruption and loot” of his government here in the last 10 years. “He is now making contradictory statements to please a specific group. Kejriwal only wants to indulge in politics of religion because he has lost empathy,” Sachdeva said.He said that a large number of Rohingyas have settled in Delhi even though Kejriwal has been the chief minister for 10 years. He never speaks about this, the BJP leader said.