Delhi registers best air quality this year since 2016

New Delhi [India], May 31 : For the periods between January-May (during the eight years i.e. from 2016 to 2023), Delhi registers its best air quality during the current year (barring the periods of very low anthropogenic, industrial and commercial activities during the year 2020 due to Covid-19 lockdown), an official statement said on Wednesday.

As per Air Quality Index (AQI) data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi has reported its lowest Average AQI during the current year compared to the corresponding period for the last seven years i.e. from 2016 (barring 2020 - the year of lockdown due to Covid).

According to the statement, in terms of daily average PM2.5 concentration levels, 2023 has seen the lowest levels of daily average PM2.5 concentration, as compared to the corresponding period for the last seven years i.e. from 2016 (barring 2020 - the year of lockdown due to Covid).

Moreover, 2023 has been the year with the lowest levels of daily average PM10 concentration in Delhi, as compared to the corresponding period for the last seven years i.e. from 2016 (barring 2020 - the year of lockdown due to Covid).

Delhi has witnessed the maximum number of 'Good' to 'Moderate' Air Quality Days during the first five months period of 2023, as compared to the corresponding period of the last seven years since 2016 (barring 2020 - the year of lockdown due to Covid), the statement added.

The number of 'Good' to 'Moderate' Air Quality Days for the first five months period (i.e. January to May) was 15 in the year 2016; 36 in 2017; 44 in 2018; 59 in 2019; 98 in 2020; 59 in 2021; 37 in 2022; and 74 in the current year 2023.

During this period, Delhi has also experienced the least number of days with 'Poor' to 'Severe' Air Quality in 2023, as compared to the corresponding period of the last seven years since 2016 (barring 2020 - the year of lockdown due to Covid). The number of 'Poor' to 'Severe' Air Quality Days for the first five months period (i.e. January to May) have come down by 42.10 per cent i.e. from 133 in the year 2016 to 77 in the current year 2023, the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor