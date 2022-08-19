Delhi reports 1,417 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

The national capital reported 1,417 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 7.53 per cent, according to a bulletin by the Delhi Health Department on Friday.

There are currently 6,146 active COVID cases in the national capital.

As many as 2,094 COVID patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the city to 19,59,215.

Three patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the city is now 26,411.

A total of 32,387 doses of COVID vaccines were administered. The cumulative doses administered in the city so far rose reached 3,61,67,105.

As many as 4,216 patients are in home isolation in the national capital while 513 patients are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, India witnessed a single-day rise of 15,754 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,43,14,618, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday.

India's active caseload currently stands at 1,01,830, which accounts for 0.23 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate currently at stands at 98.58 per cent wherein 15,220 recoveries were logged in the last 24 hours in the country, thereby taking the total COVID-19 recoveries to 4,36,85,535.

( With inputs from ANI )

