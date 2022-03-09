Delhi reports 177 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Delhi reported 177 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

Delhi also recorded 213 recoveries. The active case stands at 1057 and the daily positivity rate at 0.51 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 35,038 samples were collected.

Of the active cases, 835 patients are in home isolation in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor