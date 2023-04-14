New Delhi [India], April 14 : The national capital reported fresh 1527 COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a daily bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the active cases in the national capital stood at 3962.

A total of 909 patients have successfully recovered from Covid. A total of 5499 tests were conducted out of which 1594 were rapid antigen tests," the health bulletin mentioned.

"The case fatality stands at 1.32 per cent and the positivity rate stands at 27.77 per cent," it mentioned.

Delhi witnessed a jump in covid cases as earlier on Wednesday it had reported 1149 cases.

On Thursday India also reported a total of 10,158 fresh Covid cases. Meanwhile, 5,356 patients recovered from the disease. The active caseload currently stands at 44,998.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday advised citizens not to pc amid rising Covid cases, saying that they should maintain proper hygiene.

"Don't pc. We have controlled it before, We will do it now also with your support. Covid cases are rising, but don't pc. Maintain hygiene," the statement said.

According to leading epidemiologists and virologists, the new Covid variant XBB.1.16 could be the reason behind the increase in cases.

"People in high-risk groups pregnant ladies, those over the age of 60, those with chronic illnesses, and those with underlying health conditions, immunocompromised face an increased risk of severe illness and death from Covid-19. We need to protect them," read the statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor