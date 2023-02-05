Delhi: Restaurant owner arrested for serving liquor, hukkah without licence

A restaurant owner was arrested for allegedly serving liquor and hookah at his outlet in Delhi's Pitampura area without licence, the police said on Sunday.

The owner, identified as Deepak Seth, was arrested after he failed to produce a valid licence.

A total of 28 bottles of liquor were also seized by the police from there.

According to police, 19 bottles of premium-brand of liquor were seized. Out of them, 13 bottles were found for sale in Haryana only, and 6 bottles and 9 bottles of beer for sale in Delhi. Apart from this, 3 hookah sets were also recovered.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer Harendra Kumar Singh, said, "A secret information was received on Saturday regarding an illegal bar and restaurant with the name of 'The DROOTS' situated in Pitampura."

On receiving the information a dedicated team of Special Staff was constituted.

According to police, at about 10:15 pm, a raid was conducted at the restro-bar situated in the DDA Complex, Pitampura.

The bar was full of the crowd and liquor was served on the tables, when the police arrived.

After the raids, a case under Sections 33/38 Delhi Excise Act at Police Station Rani Bagh was registered and an investigation into the matter was taken up by the police.

According to the police, the accused Deepak Seth admitted his offence and disclosed that he used to arrange the illegal liquor on the eve of weekends. He also confessed that he arranged illegal liquor and hookah and served it at his restro-bar to earn more profit.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor