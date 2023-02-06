Delhi: Riders of Ola Bike, Rapido among 5 held for robbery

New Delhi, Feb 6 Delhi Police have arrested five men, including two riders of Swiggy, Rapido and Ola Bike, for allegedly robbing a 55-year-old man of Rs 32 lakh at gunpoint in Delhi.

The accused have been identified as Rihaan, Ansaar, Nazim, Rahul Verma and Aakash alias Yogesh.

Police said that Rahul and Aakash are working as a rider of online food delivery app Swiggy, online delivery app Rapido and Ola Bike.

According to Rohit Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), on January 29, 51-year-old Mohan Lal told police that three assailants came on a bike, hit him with the butt of the pistol, threatening to kill him, and robbed his bag containing Rs 32 lakh near Hedgewar Hospital in the area.

"During investigation, the route of travel was mapped and after an amalgamation of CCTV analysis, Rahul and Aakash were nabbed who upon interrogation revealed that many more persons were involved in conspiring, recce and execution of the robbery and thereafter they were booked under dacoity," said the DCP.

Nazim, Ansaar and Rihaan were also nabbed after multiple raids. "Their interrogation revealed that one accused, who is on the run, planned the dacoity along with Ansaar, Nazim and Rihan. More persons are yet to be arrested," said the DCP.

"The accused had been doing recce of Mohan Lal for the past 15 days and January 26, they planned to commit the dacoity but dropped it. on January 29, after making a foolproof plan which even involved weapons, they executed and looted Rs 32 lakh," said the DCP.

"There were four bikes and nine persons, who were assigned individual tasks with minute details of execution. Further raids are being made to nab the remaining accused persons and to recover the remaining amount," the official added.

