Delhi Roof Collapse: Elderly Couple Dies, Son Injured After Roof Falls in Rohini's Prem Nagar

Delhi Roof Collapse: An elderly couple died and their 45-year-old son was injured after the roof of their house collapsed in the Prem Nagar area of Rohini's Prem Nagar areaearly Wednesday morning.

Delhi Fire Services officials received a call about the collapse around 3 a.m. They dispatched three fire tenders and a rescue team to the scene. The team rescued the three individuals from the rubble and transported them to a nearby hospital.

Doctors declared Sukhran, 85, and his wife Gayatri Devi, 75, dead upon arrival. Their son, Vinod, sustained injuries and is receiving medical treatment. The Delhi Fire Services have confirmed that necessary legal actions are being taken in connection with the incident.