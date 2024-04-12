Delhi School Bus Accident: Vehicle Carrying 42 Students Rams Into Auto Rickshaw, Scooty

On Friday morning, in Delhi a tragic accident occurred near ITO, involving a school bus, a scooty, and an auto rickshaw. The collision resulted in the death of one individual and injuries to five others, including three school children. The incident took place at 7:30 am when the bus, carrying 42 school children to a school in central Delhi, failed to stop at the ITO red light. The bus driver, Shiv Kumar, collided with the scooty and auto rickshaw due to his failure to apply brakes on time. The scooty rider, identified as Abhishek Jain, along with auto driver Mahesh Kumar and the bus driver, sustained injuries.

Additionally, three school children aged between 11 and 15 years suffered minor injuries. The injured were promptly taken to the hospital, where unfortunately, Abhishek Jain was declared dead upon arrival. The injured individuals were admitted to the LNJP hospital for treatment. A case has been registered at the IP Estate police station, and the family members of the deceased and injured have been notified.