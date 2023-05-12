Delhi school gets another bomb threat email, turns out to be hoax

New Delhi, May 12 Almost a fortnight after receiving a bomb threat, the Delhi Public school on Mathura Road received another bomb threat via email, which has turned out to be hoax, said officials on Friday.

The school got the threat email on Thursday evening which claimed to blast the school around 11 a.m. on Friday, said the official.

However, the threat was found to be hoax and during the search nothing suspicious was found in the school.

According to police, on Thursday an information was received regarding a threatening mail, which was received on the mail ID of DPS Mathura Road in which it was mentioned that, "I am gona blast the school at 11 am on May12 ''.

"A police team along with a bomb detection squad reached the school," said a senior police official.

"They checked the computer system/mail of school, wherein it was found the said mail was received on Thursday around at 6:17 p.m. From the technical investigation, we came to know that the said email address belongs to a student, who denied sending the mail," said the official.

