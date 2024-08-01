Delhi Schools Closed Today Due To Heavy Rains and Waterlogging; IMD Issues Red Alert

Delhi schools shut today after heavy rains amid IMD's orange alert warning for heavy showers. Heavy precipitation yesterday evening that continued till late night led to severe waterlogging in many places across the city.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi in a post on X last night said, “In light of very heavy rainfall today evening and forecast of heavy rainfall tomorrow, all schools - government and private - will remain closed tomorrow, 1st August.”Many parts of the national capital were inundated following a spell of heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening, causing massive traffic snarls in several areas. According to the India Meteorological Department's Automatic Weather Station (AWS) network, the Pragati Maidan observatory in central Delhi recorded 112.5 mm of rainfall in just one hour.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi due to heavy rainfall that has caused significant waterlogging and traffic issues. The alert, which calls for immediate action and vigilance, highlights Delhi as an area of concern in the National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin. The IMD has advised residents to stay indoors, secure their homes, and avoid unnecessary travel. Widespread light to moderate rain, along with possible thunderstorms and high winds, is expected to continue in the coming hours.