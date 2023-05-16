Delhi: Sculptures being installed at prominent sites for beautification

New Delhi [India], May 16 : With the aim of beautification of the national capital, several sculptures and statues are being installed at prominent sites, the latest addition to which is a five-horse family statue.

"For anybody coming to and from the IGI Airport, the newly installed statues/sculptures of lions and elephants and fountains on the stretch from the Airport to Dhaula Kuan, are the new icons of the city hard to ignore," the LG office said in a statement on Monday.

As per the LG office, LG Saxena over the past several months is working on making the national capital a beautifully carved, aesthetically pleasing and strategically placed sculptures and statues

Several installations have been made across the NDMC area and the plan is to further install them throughout the city. The latest addition to these is the five-horse family being installed at the roundabout of Akbar Road near Vice-President House. The installation work is in progress and will be completed by May 30, the release stated.

As per the LG office, apart from the IGI Airport-Dhaula Kuan stretch, four marble statues of elephants, one big marble statue of lion, one statue of a 5-horse family and one black marble statue of Polo Horse, etc. have been installed in the NDMC area at prominent locations like Akbar Road, Shershah Road, Ashoka Road among others.

Similarly, 25 stone fountains including the wall fountains are being installed at strategic locations so as to give a major aesthetic upgrade to the city and offer its residents and visitors a pleasing sight, it added.

"The exercise, initiated by the LG, essentially aims at creating permanent assets in the national capital so as to make Delhi forever ready to host any major national or international events. This initiative, over the last few months, has gained momentum like never before with a number of private entities including corporates lending their support under the CSR activities," the statement read.

The LG on his recent visit to the crucial arterial stretch between ISBT-Samadhi Complex behind Red Fort and Daryaganj-Delhi Gate-ITO-Purana Qila had also unveiled plans to install similar sculptures and statues on this stretch as well.

