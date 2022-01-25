Delhi: Sharpshooter wanted in firing incident held

New Delhi, Jan 25 The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a sharpshooter of interstate gang, who was wanted in a recent case of firing on a property dealer in the national capital, an official said here Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Shekhar alias Sonu, 28, a resident of Rohtak, Haryana.

According to the official, the accused Shekhar was wanted in a recent case of firing on a property dealer of Uttam Nagar, Delhi to extort money on the behest of gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu, who is running his gang from his base in Europe. Notably, Sangwan is involved in more than two dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery and extortion.

On January 11, in broad daylight, two persons came on a bike and fired indiscriminately on the office of property dealer Rahul Goel at Dayalsar Road, Uttam Nagar, Delhi. The firing was committed to extorting money from the property dealer in the name of Kapil Sangwan.

Subsequently, the police registered a case under sections 387, 336 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 37, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act."On January 20, a tip-off was received that the accused Shekhar would come to meet his other gang member near Surhera More, Najafgarh Dhansa Road, Delhi," the official said.

Accordingly, a team of Special Cell was constituted and in the course of operation accused Shekhar was arrested. One .32 bore pistol and 5 live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

During investigation, the police recovered one more .32 bore automatic pistol along with three live rounds which was used in the above mentioned firing incident.

"Further investigation of the case is in progress," the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor