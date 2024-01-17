Delhi Shivers as Temperature Dips to 4 degrees Celsius, Dense Fog Delays Flights



The national capital on Tuesday endured another bone-chilling morning, with the minimum temperature plummeting to 4 degrees Celsius – the coldest so far this winter. Dense fog blanketed the city, disrupting air travel and shrouding iconic landmarks in an eerie veil.

The thick fog resulted in delays for several flights departing from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), causing inconvenience for passengers and impacting travel schedules. Visibility dropped to a mere 50 meters at its peak, falling under the "very dense" category defined by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

My flight is more than two hours late due to the bad weather. However, we cannot blame anyone. We cannot do anything about it," a passenger told ANI. Passengers were seen waiting at the New Delhi Railway Station (NDRS) as several trains got delayed amid poor visibility due to the fog.

The chilling grip of winter extended beyond Delhi, with other parts of North India experiencing similar conditions. On Monday, visibility dipped to zero in several cities, including Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, and Palam in New Delhi. he dense fog disrupted not only air travel but also affected road traffic, with commuters advised to exercise caution due to reduced visibility. The biting cold also forced many residents to stay indoors, adding to the overall sense of stillness and isolation.