Delhi shivers at 3.9 minimum temp, dense fog delays 23 trains

New Delhi, Jan 12 Delhi-NCR continues to reel under cold wave conditions with the minimum temperature hovering around 3.9 degrees Celsius on Friday, and the dense fog caused disruptions in travel.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported zero visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, attributing it to very dense fog conditions.

Due to dense fog, 23 trains bound for Delhi experienced delays and a few of them were late by six hours. The adverse weather conditions affected travel not only in Delhi but also in various states.

Residents of Delhi woke up to a cold and foggy morning, with the minimum temperature hovering around 3.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The IMD forecasts a maximum temperature of approximately 18 degrees Celsius for the day.

Additionally, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was reported to be in the 'very poor' category.

At the Anand Vihar area, PM2.5 levels remained into the 'very poor' category standing at 367 and PM10 reached 240 or ‘poor’.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Dwarka Sector 8 also witnessed PM2.5 levels at 310, the ‘very poor’ category while the PM10 was at 139, falling under the 'moderate' category, again.

Looking ahead, the IMD anticipates a maximum temperature of 19-20 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature ranging from 5 to 7 degrees Celsius throughout the upcoming week.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor