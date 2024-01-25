Delhi Shivers at 7 Degrees Celsius, Low Visibility Disrupts Flights and Trains

As New Delhi is preparing for the 26th of January Republic Day, the thick blanket of fog is expected to persist. On Thursday morning, the temperature is set to drop to 7 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department. Dense fog in Delhi is expected to linger, with conditions remaining unchanged.

Low visibility due to the dense fog was reported in various areas of the city, including Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh Road, Anand Vihar, and India Gate. According to the IMD, dense to very dense fog was witnessed in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, dense fog enveloped isolated places in Rajasthan, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh, reported by ANI.

Due to low visibility, several flights and trains were delayed and diverted. A passenger at Delhi IGI Airport, Vishal, mentioned, "I am coming from Dubai. The flight is delayed. It has been half an hour now. The fog is delaying the flights." Furthermore, the weather department forecasted that dense fog would persist in the city on Republic Day, with the minimum temperature remaining at 7 degrees Celsius.

IMD noted the cold wave conditions in parts of north India, stating, "Cold day to severe cold day conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar; in some parts of West UP, Haryana, Chandigarh, and northwest Rajasthan. Cold day conditions were also observed in isolated pockets of Delhi and southwest Madhya Pradesh."