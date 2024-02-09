Delhi Shocker: Two Men Shot Dead at Salon in Najafgarh, Chilling Video Goes Viral

In a shocking incident on Friday, two men identified as Sonu and Ashish, both in their early 30s, were shot dead inside a salon in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh area. The assailants, armed and brazen, fired multiple shots in the presence of other customers and salon workers.

A disturbing CCTV footage circulating on social media captures one victim pleading with the attackers before being shot point-blank in the head.

Two people shot dead in a salon in Najafgarh area of Delhi. Incident captured in CCTV.#DelhiNews#najafgarh#delhi#RavindraJadejapic.twitter.com/gYbVyq679a — Udit Kumar Singh (@UditKumarSing12) February 9, 2024

According to reports, Sonu sustained a single gunshot to the head, while Ashish suffered three bullet wounds in the head and one in the chest. Initial investigations point towards personal enmity as a possible motive, with a police officer not ruling out the potential involvement of gang-related tensions.

Following the attack, the assailants promptly fled the scene, triggering panic in the area. According to PTI reports, authorities have initiated a manhunt, deploying three police teams to identify and apprehend the culprits. Notably, Ashish had two prior criminal cases against him, and both victims were residents of Nagli Sakrawati in Najafgarh. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.