Delhi: Shraddha Walkar-like murder shocks nation once again

A crime like the Shraddha Walkar murder case has been reported from the national capital, with Delhi police arresting a man today for allegedly killing a girl and keeping her body in a refrigerator.

The incident occurred near the Kashmere Gate ISBT. According to reports, the accused, known as Sahil Gehlot, choked the girl to death in his car before taking her body to his village near Uttam Nagar and storing it in a freezer at a dhaba he owns.