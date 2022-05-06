Delhi Speaker calls for salaries of MLAs to be at par with other state legislators

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday said MLAs of the state will get a salary hike but also suggested that it should be in parity with the salaries of other state legislators.

"Last time, the salary was increased in 2011, and we presented the proposed hike to the Centre in 2015 but it was turned down. We projected Rs 1,80,000 in 2015. In 2021, the Centre gave a proposal that if the cabinet accepts the proposal then the Delhi cabinet has to give approval," Goel told ANI.

He further said, "After the Delhi government, Cabinet has given the approval and LG gave the nod yesterday. Earlier, along with allowances and salary amount was Rs 54,000 and now it will be Rs 90,000."

He requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to compare the salaries with other state MLAs as he claimed many states like UP, and MP are getting around Rs 2 lakh as the total amount.

Goel mentioned the proposal which came from the Center has been truncated and last time, the salary of MLAs was increased in the year 2011.

After the Centre's approval, now the bill for increasing the salary of MLAs will be brought in the next session of the Delhi Assembly.

On being asked whether he is satisfied with the present hike, the speaker said, "It is not about satisfaction, but is it justified that Delhi MLA who is not from Pakistan and in the same country is getting this much salary. There should have been parity. After such a prolonged delay, 50 per cent was deducted from the projected 2015 Delhi government proposal."

The Central Government gave its permission to the Delhi government for the increase in the salary of MLAs. Now, the basic salary of Delhi MLAs will increase from Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,000.

Till now, the total salary of MLAs, including allowances, has been Rs 54,000, which will increase to Rs 90,000.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor