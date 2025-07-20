Delhi Speaker to inaugurate NeVA training centre for MLAs tomorrow

New Delhi, July 20 Embracing the Digital India vision, the Delhi Assembly will on Monday launch a three-day training programme for legislators on using the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) for effective participation in the upcoming Monsoon Session, an official said.

Speaker Vijender Gupta will inaugurate the NeVA training centre and formally launch the training for MLAs at the Assembly complex, the official said.

Expert trainers from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA) will conduct the sessions, ensuring comprehensive and hands-on learning, he said.

As part of the preparations, 18 computers have been installed in the newly established NeVA Training Centre for the first batch of legislators, said the official.

The launch of the training centre and programme demonstrates the Delhi Legislative Assembly's proactive approach in aligning legislative procedures with the evolving demands of modern, accountable, and citizen-centric legislative practices, the Speaker said in a message.

The three-day programme, scheduled from July 21 to 23, is designed to familiarise members with the tools and functionalities of the NeVA.

This initiative reflects the Assembly's commitment to embracing the Digital India vision, the Speaker said.

NeVA aims to usher in transparency, efficiency, and sustainability by enabling the paperless functioning of legislatures.

Last week, Gupta met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and apprised him of the ongoing development and modernisation initiatives at the city legislature.

Gupta presented an update on the implementation of the NeVA project, digitisation of the library, and the transition to solar energy.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly has embarked on a comprehensive modernisation of its library.

Demonstrating its commitment to harnessing advanced technologies for creating an efficient, inclusive, and digitally empowered knowledge ecosystem for both legislators and the public, the Assembly had asked the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) to prepare a detailed feasibility and action report.

The report, now with Gupta, outlines a clear roadmap for upgrading the library's infrastructure, resources, and digital services.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor