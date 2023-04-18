Delhi: Teen attacked by stray dogs while answering nature's call

New Delhi, April 18 A 14-year-old boy was attacked by 8-10 stray dogs here in the Rangpuri area while he was answering the call of nature near his house, an official said on Tuesday.

The teenager, who suffered injuries across the body, is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, a police officer said.

The incident occurred on Monday morning at around 7.30 a.m.

Earlier in March, two brothers Anand (7) and Aditya (5) had died after they were bitten by stray dogs near their residence in the city near a forest area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor