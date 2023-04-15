Delhi: Three members of interstate firearms syndicate nabbed

New Delhi [India], April 15 : Three members of an interstate firearms syndicate have been arrested on Friday, said Delhi police.

The accused have been identified as Rajinder (40), Narender Singh (25), and Pradeep Singh (29).

According to the police, a team of Special Cell busted the interstate firearms syndicate to cut the supply line of illegal firearms being brought to Delhi NCR, Punjab and adjoining states by Madhya Pradesh.

Informing about the recoveries made from the possession of the accused, police said, "A total of 21 pistols, out of which seven semi-automatic pistols of 0.32 and 14 single shot pistols have been recovered from the accused."

"Recovered firearms were meant to be supplied to the criminals and arms traffickers in Delhi and Punjab," added the police.

Detailing the incident, the police said, "Information was received that gangsters and hardcore criminals of Delhi NCR region have been procuring sophisticated firearms from MP-based arms suppliers. After efforts of more than four months, members of this inter-state firearm syndicate were identified."

"Later based on a tip-off received on Friday stating that two members of this arms syndicate would meet one Punjab-based arms trafficker near Modi Mills Flyover for delivering a consignment of pistols, a raiding party was constituted and a trap was laid Near Modi Mills Flyover," added the police.

The police said, "Accused Rajinder and Pradeep Singh were spotted coming in a car at about 01.30 PM, they stopped the car, and one of them came out and gave a packet to Narender Singh. Later all three were cornered and overpowered by the members of the police team."

"Three pistols and six single-shot pistols were recovered from Rajinder, two pistols and two single-shot pistols from Narender Singh and two pistols and six single pistols from Pardeep Singh," added the police.

One car used in transporting pistols was also recovered from them, said Delhi police.

Informing about the investigation, the police said that the arrested firearms dealers have disclosed that they had procured recovered pistols from an arms supplier in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh and they have brought the consignment to Delhi. Pistols were to be further supplied in the Delhi NCR and Punjab by them.

"Rajinder has been found previously arrested in an Arms Act case in the year 2020 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, whereas Narender Singh was also previously arrested in a case of highway robbery and Arms Act in Patiala, Punjab," added the police.

Later the police also mentioned that all three accused had disclosed that they have brought many more consignments of pistols during the last two years and further supplied the same to the criminals in Delhi NCR, Punjab and other northern states.

"They have already supplied more than 300 pistols in these states," added the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

