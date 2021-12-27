Delhi to go under night curfew from today, here's what's allowed and what's not

In view of the increasing number of cases due to the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the Delhi government has announced a night curfew between 11 pm and 5 am which will be in effect from Monday. DDMA in its order said, all government officials health professionals, transport officials, and others engaged in emergency work and essential service are exempted and will be allowed to travel during the curfew period with valid proof of ID card and document.

What's not allowed during the night curfew?

All markets, restaurants, bars and shops dealing with non-essential goods will be shut from 11pm to 5am.

According to the order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the restrictions will remain in place till “further orders”, which means they are set to impact celebrations on New Year’s Eve and January 1, with officials saying that no relaxations will be allowed in the final week of the year.

Hotels, bars and restaurants that are permitted to function at 50 per cent capacity will have to wind up before 11pm so that employees are able to reach home before 11pm.

What's allowed

Patients and pregnant women, people out to buy essential items, and those travelling to or from railway stations, bus stops and airports will be exempted from the night curfew.

Those exempted from the curfew also include government officials involved in emergency services, judges and judicial officers, medical personnel, and media persons, according to the DDMA order.

People going for Covid-19 vaccination will be exempted on production of a valid identity card and a proof of appointment. Students and candidates appearing in recruitment examinations will be allowed too on production of valid identity and admit cards.

Those going to or returning from railway stations, bus stops and airports will be exempted on production of valid tickets.

There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement for the exempted categories.

District magistrates, their counterpart deputy commissioners of police and all authorities concerned will ensure strict compliance of the order. In case any person is found violating the DDMA instructions, they will be proceeded against as per relevant Disaster Management Act and IPC provisions, the order added.

