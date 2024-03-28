Delhi to Mumbai Train Travel Set to Improve: Duronto and Rajdhani Express Trains to Become Permanent

Nagpur: The Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express and The Mumbai-Nagpur Duronto Express, which are considered to be very convenient for passengers going to Mumbai-Delhi and Nagpur-Mumbai, will now run permanently. Interestingly, additional air-conditioned (third AC) coaches will also be added to all four trains (two going and coming two).

The Central Railway launched the Rajdhani Express and Duronto Express on a pilot basis a few months ago after seeing the rush of passengers going from Mumbai to Delhi Delhi to Mumbai and From Nagpur to Mumbai and From Mumbai to Nagpur. All the four trains will run only till March 31, 2024. However, as all four trains were getting an enthusiastic response from the passengers, senior railway officials proposed to the railway administration that some more AC coaches should be added to these trains and they should be run permanently.

After deliberations, it was decided to add a third AC coach to all four trains and run them permanently even after March 31. According to the new decision, Train no. 22221 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express will run from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai from April 1.

Train no. 22222 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Rajdhani Express will run from Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi from April 2. Similarly, the 12289 Nagpur-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Duronto Express will run from Nagpur station from April 1. The 12290 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus -Nagpur Duronto Express will run from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai from April 2.