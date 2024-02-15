Delhi Tops List as Most Polluted City in January 2024, Exceeding Air Quality Standards, Says Study

Delhi secured the first rank as the most polluted city in India among 254 cities in January 2024, with an average PM2.5 concentration of 206 micrograms per cubic meter, surpassing the national ambient air quality standards each day of the month. The daily NAAQS for PM2.5 is 60 micrograms per cubic meter, while the WHO's daily safe limit is 15 micrograms per cubic meter. Other cities in the top 10 most polluted list for January included Saharsa, Byrnihat, Greater Noida, Hanumangarh, Noida, Baddi, Sri Ganganagar, and Faridabad.

On Monday, air quality at 9 a.m. at several stations across the National Capital fell under the 'very poor' and 'poor' categories, unlike last week when AQI stood at 'satisfactory' and 'moderate' categories. In the Anand Vihar area at 9 a.m., PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in the 'very poor' category at 362, and PM10 reached 402, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'. The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM2.5 levels at 307, considered 'very poor,' and PM10 at 233, falling under the 'moderate' category. Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM2.5 levels at 342, and PM10 was at 339.