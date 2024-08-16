Delhi Traffic ASI Injured by Chinese Manja on Duty; Minor Injuries Reported

An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Traffic Police suffered injury from kite string Chinese manja while he was en route to his duty on Thursday morning. ASI Surendra was hit by Manjha at around 7:30 am on Thursday while he was travelling from the Yamuna Vihar area to his posting in Punjabi Bagh Circle. The manja got entangled around Surendra's neck near Yamuna Vihar, injuring the ASI. Following the incident, Surendra was rushed to a nearby hospital in Bhajanpura for immediate treatment. However, the injuries were minor, and after receiving medical attention, he was sent home. No formal police complaint was filed regarding the incident.

Earlier on August 9, four people were arrested and a total of 12,143 rolls of "illicit" Chinese manja were recovered during multiple operations in different parts of Delhi, a statement released on Friday said. The operations were carried out by the teams of the Central Range and Cyber Cell of the Crime Branch. In the first operation, a trap was laid in the Rohini area following inputs, and a shop and a godown were raided in Sector 7, where 11,820 rolls of Chinese manja were recovered. A shopkeeper was arrested after police registered a case. One more accused, Adnan, was arrested in the course of the investigation after 23 rolls were recovered from his possession.

In the second operation, one Mohd Akib, a resident of Bhajanpura, New Delhi, was arrested following a raid where 240 rolls were recovered from his possession.He was arrested after police registered a case, it added. In a similar exercise, one Asjad, a resident of Azad Market, Delhi, was apprehended in a raid following the recovery of 60 rolls from his possession. He was arrested after a case was registered.