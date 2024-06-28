Delhi Traffic Update: Chaos Erupts Near Patparganj After Car Collides with Truck Amid Morning Commuter Rush

In a harrowing incident near Delhi's bustling Patparganj area today, a car collided with a truck, leading to a major traffic snarl during peak hours. The collision, which occurred early this morning, resulted in significant disruptions on the busy thoroughfare, impacting commuters and residents alike. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of the collision, focusing on factors such as speed and possible negligence.

VIDEO | Car rams into a truck near Delhi's Patparganj, prompting heavy traffic jam. pic.twitter.com/PyBSz52z1z — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 28, 2024

Eyewitnesses reported that the car, traveling at high speed, rammed into the truck from behind near the intersection, causing both vehicles to veer off the road. The impact was so severe that emergency services had to be immediately summoned to the scene to assist the injured and clear the wreckage. Traffic police swiftly arrived at the scene to manage the growing congestion, diverting vehicles onto alternative routes to alleviate the gridlock. However, the incident resulted in extensive delays for commuters heading towards the city center, exacerbating the already challenging morning rush hour.

