Delhi Traffic Update: Vehicle Movements Likely to Be Disrupted For Shobha Yatra In Central Capital

Traffic is likely to be disrupted in central Delhi on Thursday in view of a 'shobha yatra' on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, police said. According to a police advisory, the yatra will start at 2 pm from Red Fort to Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir on Mandir Marg in central Delhi.The yatra will pass through Gauri Shankar Mandir, Gurudwara Shish Ganj, Chandni Chowk Town Hall, Nai Sadak, Barsha Bulla Chowk, Chawri Bazar, Hauz Qazi, Ajmeri Gate, Paharganj Pul, Chuna Mandi, Rama Krishna Mission, Chitra Gupta Road, Panchkuian Road, Mandir Marg, the advisory stated. Commuters are advised to avoid these routes and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience, it added.

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is being celebrated on Thursday (October 17) across various states of north India. Several state governments have announced a local holiday for schools to mark the occasion. In Delhi, all liquor shops will remain closed on October 17 on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. An order from the office of the Commissioner of Excise clarified that no compensation will be provided to licensees for the suspension of liquor sales during these dry days.

On this day, devotees pay tribute to Maharshi Valmiki, the author of one of the most significant epics in Hinduism besides Geeta - the Ramayana. Festivities. The legendary poet Valmiki was born Agni Sharma to a Brahmin family, according to some ancient legends. It is believed thar a divine voice declared his penance successful following years of meditation. Furthermore, it bestowed him with the new name Valmiki, meaning “born out of anthills.”