Delhi: Trial courts to resume physical hearing from next month

District Courts in the national capital will resume the physical hearing in full capacity from March 2, 2022.

Till then, 50 per cent of the judicial officers will resume the physical court hearing while others will take up the matters virtually from February 14 till February 28, 2022. The High Court on Friday issued an order in this regard.

The order issued by Registrar General Manoj Jain said that the aforesaid arrangement shall continue till February 28 and from March 2, 2022, there shall be a complete resumption of physical hearings in the Delhi District Court.

The order said, ''After the complete resumption of the physical hearing, the Court may, in exceptional circumstances on a case to case basis, permit hybrid or video conference hearing."

The order further said that the advocate, staff officials, litigants and other visitors to the Court shall follow all the COVID-19 protocols, guidelines, directions, etc issued by the Central Government, Government of NCT of Delhi and Court administration from time to time.

It also advised all stakeholders to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest, the order read.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor