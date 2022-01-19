Delhi: Two BSF personnel die after ambulance overturns near Shastri Park

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel died after an ambulance carrying six personnel rammed into a divider and overturned near Shastri Park Metro station in the national capital, said police on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday and police received information around 7.30 am.

"All the six BSF personnel were pulled out and shifted to different hospitals," police said.

The deceased have been identified as constable Manoj Paswan (32), a resident of Bihar, and head constable Yashvir Singh (52), a resident of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh.

"Paswan was declared brought dead at GTB hospital, while Singh succumbed to injuries at Jag Parvesh Chandra hospital," the police added.

A case has been registered against unknown persons.

( With inputs from ANI )

