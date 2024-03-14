Delhi: Two Kids Among Four Killed Due to Suffocation After Fire in Residential Building in Shastri Nagar (Watch Video)

Two children and a couple died due to suffocation after a massive fire broke out in a residential building in the Shastri Nagar area of Delhi's Shahdara in the early hours of Thursday, police said. The victims have been identified as Manoj (30), his wife Suman (28) and two girls aged five and three years, they said.

"We got information from the hospital that four people -- two children and a married couple -- died due to suffocation. Further investigation is on," a senior police officer said. Police said the building where the fire broke out has four floors, and there is a car parking facility on the ground floor. They said the fire started from the parking lot and the smoke engulfed the entire building.

"Even though the street is narrow, fire officials managed to reach the spot and douse the flames. A search was conducted on each floor. Three men, four women and two children were rescued and sent to the Hedgewar hospital," the officer told PTI.