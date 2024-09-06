Delhi Waqf Board Money Laundering Case: ED Custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Extended for 3 Days

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 6, 2024 05:24 PM2024-09-06T17:24:33+5:302024-09-06T17:24:59+5:30

A Delhi court on Friday, September 6, sent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MLA Amanatullah Khan to three ...

Delhi Waqf Board Money Laundering Case: ED Custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Extended for 3 Days | Delhi Waqf Board Money Laundering Case: ED Custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Extended for 3 Days

Delhi Waqf Board Money Laundering Case: ED Custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Extended for 3 Days

A Delhi court on Friday, September 6, sent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MLA Amanatullah Khan to three days of Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in the Delhi Waqf Board Money laundering case. The ED had sought custody for 10 days to interrogate him.

Open in app
Tags :Delhi waqf boardDelhi waqf boardmoney laundering caseaapAmanatullah khan