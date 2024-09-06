Delhi Waqf Board Money Laundering Case: ED Custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Extended for 3 Days

A Delhi court on Friday, September 6, sent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MLA Amanatullah Khan to three days of Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in the Delhi Waqf Board Money laundering case. The ED had sought custody for 10 days to interrogate him.

ED sought 10 days custody to interrogate him. He was produced before the court after 4 days of ED custody. — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2024