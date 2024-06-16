Delhi Water Crisis: Jal Board Office Vandalised by Unidentified People in Chhatarpur Area (Watch Video)

A Delhi Jal Board office in the Chhatarpur area of the National Capital was vandalised by unidentified people with the chants of "Kejriwal Murdabad" on Sunday afternoon, June 16, in protest of the water crisis city.

Earlier on Sunday, two PCR calls were made regarding a dispute over filling water from a common tap in the Dwarka district area. Three people were injured in this dispute and were shifted to Indira Gandhi Hospital. There is no communal angle. Two cross-cases are registered on the statement of both parties. Investigation underway, said Delhi Police.

Visuals From the Delhi Jal Board Office in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi Jal Board office vandalised by unidentified people in Chhatarpur area. pic.twitter.com/oRzPS0oeNA — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2024

