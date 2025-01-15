Delhi Weather Update: 26 Trains Delayed as Dense Fog Disrupts Train Operations

Indian Railways reported on Wednesday that 26 trains have been delayed due to reduced visibility caused by dense fog. Rail operations have been disrupted for several days due to inclement weather conditions, primarily fog.

Due to dense fog, several trains across the country are experiencing delays. Notable delays include Bihar S Kranti (12565) by 285 minutes, Shr Ram Shakti Exp (12561) by 290 minutes, Gorakhdham Exp (12555) by 255 minutes, and NDLS Humsafer (12275) by 195 minutes. Other trains facing delays include Mahabodhi Exp (12397) by 160 minutes, Ayodhya Exp (14205) by 189 minutes, and LKO NDLS AC Exp (14209) by 370 minutes.

In addition to transportation disruptions, the air quality in Delhi has deteriorated to the 'very poor' category, with the Central Pollution Control Board recording an AQI of 344 at 7 am today, up from 252 at the same time yesterday.

As cold waves grip the national capital, several flights at IGI Airport have been delayed due to dense fog. The harsh winter conditions are also forcing homeless individuals to seek refuge in night shelters across Delhi. The chill is expected to intensify across Northern India in the coming days.

