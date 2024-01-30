Delhi Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Reduction in Fog, Rainfall in Western Himalayas

Dense fog continued to blanket parts of northern India on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for some areas. The fog was particularly thick in Delhi and its surrounding areas, disrupting flights and train services. The IMD said the fog is likely to reduce in the coming days. The weather agency has also forecast rain in the western Himalayan region on January 29 and in the surrounding plains from January 30 to February 4.

In Jammu and Kashmir, snowfall continued on Sunday and Monday, with some areas also receiving rain. In Punjab and Haryana, temperatures rose to near normal after sunny skies on Monday. According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, northeast Madhya Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim was between 7 and 10 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours. Cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely in some parts of western Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on January 29 and 30.