Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate to Heavy Rain Over the Next Seven Days

Recent heavy rainfall in the capital city of Delhi has caused havoc, marking the highest rainfall in 88 years and subsequently resulting in a drop in temperature. The IMD has forecasted even heavier rainfall spells for the national capital on Sunday and Monday. According to the weather department, Delhi is set to experience moderate to heavy rain over the next seven days, with an ‘orange alert’ issued for the next three days in its latest seven-day forecast.

An orange Alert has been issued by the IMD from June 30 to July 2. Met predicted heavy rain fall and thunderstorm for Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh UP Haryana East Rajasthan and West MP.

Torrential rains wreaked havoc in various parts of northern India on Saturday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next four to five days. The situation turned tragic in Delhi, with the death toll from rain-related incidents rising to 11 over the past three days, including three laborers discovered dead under the rubble of a collapsed wall in Vasant Vihar during intense downpours.