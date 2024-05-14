Delhi Weather Update: Maximum Temperature in City Likely To Touch 41 Degrees Celsius Today

On Tuesday, Delhi registered a minimum temperature of 23.9 degrees Celsius, which was slightly below the seasonal average. At 8:30 am, the humidity level stood at 55 percent, according to reports.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that the western disturbance, responsible for the intense dust storm that hit Delhi-NCR last Friday, has significantly weakened. Consequently, the region is anticipated to experience clear skies starting from Tuesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is expected to witness a rise in maximum temperatures throughout the week. On Tuesday, temperatures are likely to reach around 41°C, with a further increase to 42°C expected on Wednesday, 43°C by Thursday, and 44°C by Friday.IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said that due to the absence of a western disturbance and a lack of moisture in the upcoming days, clear skies and limited wind speed are anticipated. These conditions are likely to contribute to exceptionally warm days ahead.

