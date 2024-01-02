Delhi Witnesses 18% Year-on-Year Surge in Liquor Bottle Sales, Reaching 24 Lakh on New Year's Eve

On New Year's Eve, Delhi saw a sale of 2.4 million liquor bottles, marking an almost 18% increase compared to the same date in 2022. Official data from the Excise department reveals that in December 2022, a total of 3,99,60,509 (3.99 crore) liquor bottles were sold through a network of 520 shops. In December 2023, the sales escalated to 4,97,80,240 (4.97 crore) bottles, with an expanded network of 635 vends.

As per the data, the highest single-day sales in December 2023 occurred on New Year's Eve (December 31), with 24,00,726 (24 lakh) liquor bottles sold. Similarly, December 31, 2022, saw the highest single-day sales figure for that month, with 20,30,664 (20.30 lakh) bottles sold. The second-highest sales in December 2023 were registered on Christmas Eve (December 24), with 19,42,717 (19.42 lakh) bottles sold.

On the corresponding day in 2022, the data indicated sales of 14,69,357 (14.69 lakh) bottles. Additionally, on December 30, 2023, 17,79,379 (17.79 lakh) liquor bottles were sold, as opposed to 14,66,353 (14.66 lakh) on the same day in 2022.

The lowest sales in 2023 were recorded on December 5, with 12,84,222 (12.84 lakh) bottles sold, in contrast to 13,81,531 (13.81 lakh) on the same day in 2022. In 2022, the lowest sales occurred on December 4, with 9,03,835 (9.03 lakh) bottles sold.