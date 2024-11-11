Delhi Woman Cop Saves Young Motorcyclist’s Life with CPR After Accident

Police are heroes, and one shining example is Satish Kumari, a traffic head constable with the Delhi Police. She saved the life of a young motorcyclist following a road accident in Palam Vihar.

The incident took place around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday when Satish, while on duty near Dwarka Traffic Circle, discovered Amit unconscious after his motorbike collided with another. Satish performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on 35-year-old Amit Dogra, giving him a second chance at life.

"Humanity Above All"

🔸 W/HC Satish Kumari of @dtptraffic spotted a bike collision near AFS Palam gate, Dwarka



🔸 She administered CPR and arranged a PCR van, saving the victim's life



🔸 Her swift action earned praise from senior officials#DelhiPoliceCarespic.twitter.com/ylHiXhaJzW — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) November 10, 2024

She acted quickly, called for help from bystanders, turned Amit over, and successfully administered CPR. Amit was then transported to a nearby hospital in a PCR van, as reported by the Delhi Police.