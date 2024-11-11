Delhi Woman Cop Saves Young Motorcyclist’s Life with CPR After Accident

Delhi Woman Cop Saves Young Motorcyclist’s Life with CPR After Accident

Police are heroes, and one shining example is Satish Kumari, a traffic head constable with the Delhi Police. She saved the life of a young motorcyclist following a road accident in Palam Vihar.

The incident took place around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday when Satish, while on duty near Dwarka Traffic Circle, discovered Amit unconscious after his motorbike collided with another. Satish performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on 35-year-old Amit Dogra, giving him a second chance at life.

She acted quickly, called for help from bystanders, turned Amit over, and successfully administered CPR. Amit was then transported to a nearby hospital in a PCR van, as reported by the Delhi Police.

