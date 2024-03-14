Delhi: Woman Killed, Six Others Injured As Car Crashes Into Shops in Ghazipur; Accident Caught on CCTV

Ghazipur, March 14: One person was killed and at least six were injured after a speeding car ploughed into locals in a market area at Ghazipur in the national capital on Wednesday evening, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sita Devi (22), a local, the police informed. Further, according to the police, the driver of the killer vehicle was taken into custody and further action, as per due process, was being taken. The driver also sustained injuries for which he was receiving treatment, the police informed further.

#WATCH | Ghazipur, UP: One died and 6 were injured after a car hit several people on Wednesday late evening. The injured are under treatment in Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. The car driver is also injured and is undergoing treatment. The police have taken him into custody and… pic.twitter.com/JVEBqlrzmV — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

The injured, meanwhile, were admitted to Lal Bahadur Shashtri Hospital and were under treatment at the time of filing this report. Footage of the incident, captured by a CCTV camera, showed the vehicle crashing into shops lining the road. The video also showed the vehicle picking up speed after ramming the shops and driving off. Further details are awaited.